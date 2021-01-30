Emo Court compromise on fenced off walking route via historic gateway

A big fence that was blocking access to a popular walking route for locked down walkers has been removed with a compromise measure put in place by the Office of Public Works.

Local people were astonished and annoyed on January 22 when a fence was placed blocking all access to the publicly-owned grounds via the Wellingtonia Avenue gate. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Following complaints, the OPW has had a rethink on the draconian measure to allow farmers to get to their lands. Instead, crowd control barries have been placed which do not all cars to park but do allow pedestrian access.

The service which manages parks and property around Ireland for the public issued a statement to the Leinster Express after complaints were lodged.

"In recent years the OPW has undertaken significant restoration work on the Wellingtonia Avenue, which was first planted in 1853 by the 3rd Earl of Portarlington.

"The walk has become a significant attraction for regular visitors to Emo Court. Over the past 12 months, an issue has arisen with visitors parking at the end of the avenue adjacent to the public road, preventing local farmers accessing the land with farm equipment. This has been very frustrating for the landowners involved and the OPW has agreed to rectify the issue. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

"The initial fence was erected on Friday the 22nd January and was repositioned on Monday 25th January to prevent vehicular parking, while still allowing pedestrian access to the Wellingtonia Avenue. Visitors to Emo Court are encouraged to park safely in the carpark provided in Emo near the main house and not to block access to the Wellingtonia Avenue," said the statment.