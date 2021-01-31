Important notice about two key annual community meetings in Durrow

Durrow hosts two key meetings virtually this year due to Covid-19.

The Annual General Durrow Development Forum will be held on Monday 15th February at 8pm followed by the Annual General Meeting of Durrow Tidy Towns.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions both AGMs will be online through Zoom.

If you wish to attend these two meetings virtually please contact the secretary on secretary@durrow.ie before 5 pm on Friday 12th February.

If you are not registered you cannot attend virtually.

Both meetings are following Covid 19 guidelines.