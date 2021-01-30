Starkly sparse supermarket shelves in Laois at Portlaoise shop

Shoppers in Portlaoise were faced with a stark sight on Saturday at one of the town's busiest supermarkets.

Shelves normally stocked full of red meat products were virtually empty at the Dunnes Stores outlet at the Kyle Centre.

The sight was not replicated in other parts of the shop.

Not since the start of the pandemic when there was a rush on toilet paper and pasta has a similar situation been seen by shoppers.

Supply chain issues were hit badly by the Beast from the East and Storm Emma in 2018 but there has been relatively few problems during the pandemic.