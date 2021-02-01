61 abandoned cars among 2020 Laois dumping complaints

The public complained about 61 abandoned cars in Laois in 2020, among over 1,000 environmental complaints made to Laois County Council.

In total, 1107 complaints were made on everything from litter to noise pollution.

Over half of them, 570, were complaints about waste enforcement (dumping).

Almost a quarter, 248 were about litter.

There were 88 made about the condition of bottle banks.

Another 48 were made about air, 49 about water, 25 about noise and 24 on veterinary matters.

The council issued 163 fixed penalty notices last year, for breaches of the Litter Act, 1997.

Another two were issued because of breaches of the storage of waste, breaching a recently added bye law called Management (Storage, Presentation and Segregation of Household and commercial Waste) 2018.

Litter fines range from an on-the-spot fine of €150 to a maximum of €3,000 in court.

Laois County Council has a litter hotline at 1800 32 32 30.