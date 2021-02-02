Portlaoise hospital Covid-19 Frontline fight to save lives with no ICU or general beds to call on

The unrelenting fight to save the lives of people with Covid-19 continues on Portlaoise hospital's frontline where staff continue to care for several patients who are critically ill with no vacant beds available on the first day of February

Staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise were treating 11 patients who are critically ill on Monday night according to the latest figures from the HSE.

The HSE’s COVID-19 Daily Operations Update for Monday, February 1 shows that a total of 21 people are ill with the virus at the Laois hospital - down four on the weekend. There were no new Covid admissions on Monday nor were there any suspect cases according to the report published on Tuesday.

There were no general beds and no ICU bed at the hospital going into Tuesday morning. The shortages was replicated elsewhere in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and the capital.

The group serves a population of 820,000 across four counties with some hospitals also having regional and national remits.

The report shows that there were 43 confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. This is down from 55 at the weekend. The Offaly hospital had one suspect cases. Staff were treating seven critically ill patients who had tested positive. There were two new admissions to the hospital on Monday.

The Offaly hospital had no available general care beds but no ICU bed on Monday evening.

Naas General Hospital had 29 confirmed cases and three suspected cases on Monday night. No patient was admitted with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

The Kildare hospital had three general care beds and no ICU bed available. The hospital had one critically ill patients in ICU.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 79 confirmed and two suspected cases at Tallaght on Monday night. The big west Dublin hospital had six general beds and one ICU beds available. There were ten critically ill Covid patients in ICU which was also treating one suspected case.

St James's had 81 confirmed and 52 suspected cases by 8 pm February 1. It had 25 general beds but no ICU beds available going into Tuesday. There were 18 confirmed and one suspected Covid patients in its ICU where three people suspected of having the virus were also receiving intensive care.

Nationally, there were 1,396 people in hospitals by 8 pm on Monday night around Ireland which is down on the weekend. There were 172 suspected in hospitals with 60 admitted in the previous 24 hours.

There were 214 critically ill people in hospitals on Monday. Of these, 10 were suspected cases. Of the total,135were ventilated (131 confirmed, 4 suspected). The report does not include other non-ICU Covid-19 patients who are quite ill on the wards.

Covid-19 was a factor in the lives of eight people who died in ICU on Monday.