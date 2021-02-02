€10 million in EU funds for big midlands peat bog project

The European Commission is to fund €10million towards a project which it is claimed will have a big peatlands rehabilitation element.

Bord na Móna, which is coordinating the project, said the Peatlands and People project is a major national initiative that has won funding support from the European Commission which will contribute to the long term implementation of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan. The company says it will engage people in Ireland and across the European Union with the benefits of peatlands restoration, in particular, to realise the power of peatlands in climate action.

The project will establish a Peatlands knowledge Centre of Excellence in Ireland to focus on peatland restoration and rehabilitation.

A Just Transition Accelerator programme will also be facilitated to focus on low-carbon and circular economies to support the midlands region economically. It intends to provide a range of services for the development of new sustainable products, services, enterprises and value chains.

A People’s Discovery Attraction in the midlands is also planned to introduce climate action and peatlands to citizens.

Bord na Móna says it will work with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage), the Environmental Protection Agency, National University of Ireland Galway and ERINN Innovation Ltd, with additional co-financing from Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on the project in communities areound the midlands.

Announcing the project, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan TD said he was delighted to welcome another major project to support for the rehabilitation of a huge tract of Bord na Móna peatlands.

“Our peatlands are a precious resource in terms of storing carbon, restoring biodiversity and supporting local communities in new jobs taking care of our environment...The Peatlands Centre of Excellence, Just Transition Accelerator, and the new Discovery Attraction supported by this EU LIFE project put the spotlight and investment where it should be, on peatlands and people,” he said.

Laois Offaly based Green Party senator and Minister of State Pippa Hackett welcomed the project announced on Tuesday, February 2 which is World Wetlands Day. She was particularly pleased with the restoration element.

‘It is fitting that this announcement comes on World Wetlands Day, which aims to raise global awareness of the importance of wetlands, including peatlands, for people and our planet.”

“The establishment of a Peatlands Knowledge Centre of Excellence, to carry out and examine peatlands restoration, will be a marvellous addition to this region, and it will play a central role effecting positive climate action from these bogs. I’m also really looking forward to visiting the immersive People’s Discovery Attraction when it’s up and running. It will be a super attraction for locals and tourists alike,” she said.

Bord na Móna Chief Executive Tom Donnellan said this project that will contribute towards the implementation of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

"Bord na Móna is taking a lead role in this as we are now focused on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and enhancing carbon storage potential through best practice restoration and rehabilitation of peatlands. I am particularly pleased that the project recognises that climate action doesn’t happen in isolation, it will require a new awareness and behaviour change across society. We have been through this fundamental change and I think we can show that you can achieve business growth and place a new value on the environment that sustains all of us,” he said.

The project partners plan to hold a stakeholder engagement day to explore the details of the EU LIFE IP Peatlands and People project when current Covid-19 restrictions ease.

This project has received funding from the European Union’s LIFE Programme under grant agreement.

For more details please see www.peatlandsandpeople.ie or contact info@peatlandsandpeople.ie.