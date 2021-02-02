Dr Tony Holohan has a message for people of Ireland on deadliest Covid-19 pandemic day #STAYHOME

People in Laois and all over Ireland are being urged to force the incidence of Covid-19 down further by the doctor who has lead the fight against the pandemic but has had to announce the worst daily death toll from the disease in Ireland today.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, made a plea to the people in the wake of confirmation by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that February 2 marked the day when a new record was set for the number of lives lost to the virus.

NPHET announced the deaths of 101 people across the country.

“This is the highest number of deaths we have reported on any single day of the COVID-19 pandemic so far," said Dr Holohan in his daily statement.

He said the deaths are the result of the third wave which began at Christmas.

"The high mortality we are experiencing as a country at the moment is related to the surge of infection we saw several weeks ago, and the hospitalisations and admissions to ICU that followed as a direct result," he said.

YOUR POSITIVE ACTIONS MATTER...PLEASE KEEP IT UP

He said more progress has to be made to reduce the number of deaths by stemming the tide.

“Although we have seen great improvement in the level of infection being reported, we have a long way to go and incidence needs to decline much further. The best way to honour those who have died from COVID-19, and those who loved them or provided care for them, is to follow the public health advice. Stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and encourage your friends, family and colleagues to do the same.

“What we can have control over today is the outlook of this disease in the weeks to come. Your positive actions matter and they add up at a collective level. Please keep it up,” he said.