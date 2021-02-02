Mad Times opening for creative young scribes at Laois Libraries

Laois Libraries are delighted to welcome Maeve Devoy for a unique creative writing experience for those aged between 11 and 14 years.

Due to the pandemic, the course will be given remotely but a lot of fun is promised

"This webinar course will take students on an imaginary journey, which will see them gather information on the strange events happening in MAD City and report back to The MAD Times office, where they will explore the world and craft of creative writing, alongside the techniques of a creative journalist; but when they discover the source of the magic in the air, will they be able to handle the powers gifted to them and make it back to the office in time?"

The course takes place on Thursdays, February 4, 11, 18 & 25 February, 2-3.30pm for 11-14 year olds.

Registration essential just call 0578622333 or email library@laoiscoco.ie