Families in Laois and Offaly hit hard with extra fuel costs – Brian Stanley

Families in Laois and Offaly have been hit hard with extra fuel costs during the Covid-19 pandemic says Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley

He was speaking in the Dáil this morning Wednesday, February 3 on a Sinn Féin Fuel Allowance motion.

“It has been an incredibly difficult year for many families across the Midlands who lost their jobs or faced a significant drop in income, through no fault of their own.

He notes that there are 6,838 people in Laois and 6,707 in Offaly on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), out of over 475,000 people in the State.

"The reality behind these figures are families struggling to pay their bills, to put food on the table and to pay for daily essentials. Sinn Féin’s motion is aimed at providing some relief for these families. Our motion will amend the fuel allowance regulations to provide the fuel allowance payment to all families receiving the PUP," Dep Stanley said.

The party is also calling for a double payment of the fuel allowance for two weeks to be paid to existing claimants and those on PUP in February.

"This means that workers who lost their jobs over the course of the pandemic and are on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will not be excluded from the fuel allowance payment

"Households in the Midlands must also contend with the cessation of peat harvesting. Many families would have bought turf plots each year from Bord na Móna which offered a source of affordable fuel. Those families now face having to buy much costlier sources of fuel for heating and cooking. They also face for the second year running an increase in the carbon tax, pushed through by Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens.

"What these families badly need is an alternative source of affordable fuel," he said.

Dep Stanley also asked if the current ban on disconnecting unpaid gas and electricitity accounts has continued past January 31.

"Can the Minister confirm whether this has now discontinued and if it has, will he engage with the sector to ensure there is one in place until the pandemic," Dep Stanley asked.