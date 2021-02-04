Covid-19 vaccination jobs on offer in the HSE group which includes Portlaoise hospital

The HSE's Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) is hiring staff for its vaccination teams to operate out of a Community Vaccination Clinic at CityWest.

The DMHG, which includes hospitals in Laois, Kildare, Offaly and Dublin, says clinical staff are needed for its COVID-19 Vaccination Team on fixed-term contracts.

The job notice says the location will be a Community Vaccination Clinic at CityWest for the HSE area covered by the Dublin Midlands Hospitals Group which serves a population of more than 800,000 in four counties

The closing date is noon February 8 and interviews are scheduled for sometime in February.

The HSE says recruitment is external meaning applicants are not already working in the HSE. It adds that it is nursing midwifery process.

The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group oversees the running of hospitals in Portlaoise, Naas, Tullamore as well as St James's, Tallaght, the Coombe and St Lukes in Dublin.