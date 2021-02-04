New Community Support Register for Laois aims to build on vital help provided during Covid-19 pandemic

Muintir na Tíre has developed a new Community Support Register initiative for County Laois to help get support and information to the people in our communities that need it.

The initiative will firstly call on and advise Community Alert groups how to develop a local Community Support Register for their area and then how to use this to get information and practical support to local residents who would welcome it.

Muintir na Tíre is the national association for the promotion of Community Development. It’s member Community Alert Groups and Community Councils promote community safety and pay particular attention to the needs of older and vulnerable people in the community and for almost 40 years the Community Alert programme has played a hugely valuable role in achieving this and addressing such needs.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted once again how important it is to be able to target supports at those who need assistance during a crisis. Indeed, it has been a major challenge to get the right supports and information to the people that need and want that support. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Communities, neighbours and friends have done great work in Laois but it’s important to consider how this support can be sustained when the immediate crisis is over and what about people who may not need support now but would welcome support in the future when this crisis has passed?

Muintir na Tíre, believe that reaching our most isolated and vulnerable citizens can best be achieved with the support of their local community.

In light of the current crisis, a changing country and the projected ageing of our population, Muintir na Tíre has decided to create a means of harnessing our wonderful community spirit and local knowledge to get support to those that need it.

This support can take many forms and will reflect the needs of local communities in Laois. In the current crisis, there has been much focus on practical supports like delivering the groceries and keeping in touch.

But in future it could also include – crime prevention advice, how to keep well and active, learning how to make a video call, finding out about local wellbeing support phone numbers, how to get a Smoke or Carbon Monoxide Alarm or a personal monitored alarm through the Seniors Alert Scheme, advice on how to get contact details added to the garda vulnerable persons to register where that operates locally, getting on to your local text alert service, and so on.

Participation in the scheme will be voluntary and based on consent and local groups will be strongly encouraged to liaise with An Garda Siochana to make them aware of their work and for advice and feedback. To ensure that there is good awareness of where this activity is being carried out all participating groups will be asked to register this activity with Muintir na Tíre.

In the coming months, briefing sessions for groups will be run with a step-by-step support pack to enable them to implement the Register locally. Ultimately it is intended that participating groups would review their local register annually thus keeping it up to date.

Any group or individual who wishes to get further information should contact Conor O’Leary, Community Alert Development Officer, Eastern Region at conor@muintir.ie or 086-6000753.

Muintir na Tíre would like to acknowledge the funding it has received from the KEEP WELL Campaign, which is brought to you with thanks to Healthy Ireland, an initiative of the Government of Ireland with funding from the Healthy Ireland Fund and the Sláintecare Fund delivered by Pobal, administered by Laois County Council, and Healthy Ireland Laois.