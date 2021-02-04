Are you up for the Laois #SplashIntoSpringChallenge?

Laois County Council is encouraging young and old to get a ‘Spring in your Step’ this February.

The local authority wants you to make the most of a rainy day as you’re never too old to splash in a puddle and have fun!

Laois says its #SplashIntoSpringChallenge is for young and old and all abilities - parents and kids, grandparents, etc. You can challenge your friends and family to make their own video or take their own photo and your video or photo could win you a Laois Gift Card!

As more than a few rainy days are expected in February, this type of event is a great way to support outdoor play by exploring and finding puddles to splash in, you can find puddles in your own gardens, or when out walking or visiting the park, in a socially-distanced manner of course!

To join our ‘Splash into Spring Challenge’ post a video (20 seconds max) or a photo of splashing in puddles and use the hashtag #SplashIntoSpringChallenge from Monday, February 1 until Sunday, February 28. Only posts shared publicly can be considered. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Pictured: Roscoe and Romy Leonard. Picture: Claudine Leonard

The 15 prize winners will each receive a Laois Gift Card worth €25. The prize winners will be chosen at random and will be announced on Laois County Council’s Facebook Page every week. Prizes will be sent by post to the winner and runners up.

Your videos or photos will not be used by Laois County Council without consent. You will be contacted regarding consent before videos/photos are posted to the Laois County Council page.

For further information, please contact Sport & Leisure Section, Laois County Council sports@laoiscoco.ie or 057 8664058. All information on the #SplashIntoSpringChallenge can be found at laois.ie/make-a-splash-this-spring-and-take-part-in-laois-county-councils-splashintospringchallenge/

This ‘KEEP WELL’ Campaign is brought to you with thanks to Healthy Ireland, an initiative of the Government of Ireland with funding from the Healthy Ireland Fund and the Sláintecare Fund delivered by Pobal, administered by Laois County Council.