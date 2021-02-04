Local ambulance crew deliver baby at petrol station
Baby Ellie
A local ambulance crew from Edenderry were under the pump on Wednesday as they were tasked with delivering a baby at a petrol station.
The Offaly crew responded to the scene at the Applegreen Service Station in Caragh, Co Kildare where an expectant mother had unexpectedly gone into labour.
Baby Ellie was delivered at around 6pm on Wednesday, February 3.
National Ambulance Service Ireland Chief Ambulance Officer for North Leinster, Richard Quinlan, congratulated the parents on the birth after sharing a photograph of the new arrival on Twitter.
One ambulance officer and a chief ambulance officer were involved in the delivery.
The crew then transferred mother and baby to the Coombe Hospital where they are doing well.
Richard shared a photograph from the parents of baby Ellie.
This is Baby Ellie!— National Ambulance Service (@AmbulanceNAS) February 4, 2021
Huge congratulations Mum & Dad!
Chief Ambulance Officer @RQuinlan999 & @JanetteOman had the privilege of assisting Mum yesterday evening. #Edenderry Ambulance Crew (1 on his 1st day in the job) then transported all safely to the @CoombeHospital@NasDirector pic.twitter.com/R8Xegd55vx
