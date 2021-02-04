Covid-19 Frontline fight changing slowly at Portlaoise hospital but patients remain in ICU and beds are scarce

The fight to save the lives of people with Covid-19 at Portlaoise hospital shows signs of relenting as new admissions decrease but frontline staff continue to care for several patients who are critically ill with scarce resources at their disposal.

Staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise were treating seven patients who are critically ill on Wednesday night according to the latest figures from the HSE. This is down from 12 patients last weekend.

The HSE’s COVID-19 Daily Operations Update for Wednesday, February 3 shows that a total of 19 people were ill with the virus at the Laois hospital - down five on earlier this week. There were no new Covid admissions on Wednesday nor were there any suspect cases according to the report published on Thursday.

There were five general beds but no ICU bed at the hospital going into Thursday morning. This represents an improvement on last week.

Portlaoise is part of the Dubin Midland Hospital Group which includes Tullamore, Naas, St James's and Tallaght in Dublin. All continue to see a slow change but beds remain a scarce resource in a group which caters for a population of more than 800,000.

The report shows that there were 41 confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. This is down from a third wave peak of 55 last weekend. The Offaly hospital had no suspect cases or new admissions. Staff continue to treat seven critically ill patients who had tested positive.

The Offaly hospital had one available general care beds but no ICU bed on Wednesday evening.

Naas General Hospital had 28 confirmed cases and two suspected cases on Monday night. No patient was admitted with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

The Kildare hospital had one general care beds and no ICU bed available. The hospital had two critically ill patients in ICU.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 75 confirmed and five suspected cases at Tallaght on Monday night. The big west Dublin hospital had three general beds and tow ICU beds available. There were 11 critically ill Covid patients in ICU which was also treating two suspected case.

St James's had 78 confirmed and 106 suspected cases by 8 pm February 3. It had 20 general beds and two ICU beds available going into Thursday. There were 14 confirmed and two suspected Covid patients in its ICU.

Nationally, there were 1,300 people in hospitals by 8 pm by the middle of the week down by 96 from on Monday night. There were 204 suspected in hospitals but 65 people were admitted with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

There were 208 critically ill people in hospitals on Wednesday. Of these, 10 were suspected cases. Of the total,136 were ventilated (128 confirmed, 8 suspected). The report does not include other non-ICU Covid-19 patients who are quite ill on the wards.

Covid-19 was a factor in the lives of six people who died in ICU on Wednesday.