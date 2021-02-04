Childcare crisis under the spotlight in early years sector to organise virtual day of action

Early years educators, providers and parents will take part in a Virtual Day of Action on Friday, February 5 to highlight the ongoing crisis of low pay and funding in the early years, childcare sector.

The Day of Action, organised by ‘Together for Early Years’ will consist of supporters wearing red, writing a message to government on a poster and posting a photograph to social media using the hashtag #ValueEarlyYears from 1 pm.

Darragh O’Connor is SIPTU Head of Organising.

“Early years educators are playing their part in the fight against Covid-19. However, the crisis of poverty pay and conditions remain. Poor pay is driving fantastic educators out of a profession they love. Even before the pandemic, there was a staffing crisis but we are now on the verge of losing huge numbers of educators unless pay and conditions are addressed,” she said.

Elaine Dunne is Chair of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers.

“Our protest last year brought 30,000 people on to the streets of Dublin and it had an impact. Currently, we are the only education sector still functioning, despite being fearful and unvaccinated. We can’t all physically march again this year so we are asking people to join us virtually and to create awareness of the real crisis that still exists in our sector,” she said.

Marian Quinn is Chairperson of the Association of Childhood Professionals.

“We need to begin planning for a future where early years professionals are respected and appropriately remunerated for the hugely important work they do. To ensure that this cost is not borne by parents, the Government needs to provide significant additional funding to increase wages while maintaining the sustainability of both early years, school-age care and education services,” she said.

‘Together for Early Years’ is an umbrella group consisting of Association of Childhood Professionals, the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, the National Community Childcare Forum, the National Childhood Network, PLE, OMEP Ireland and SIPTU.