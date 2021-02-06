Bealtaine Festival 2021 - We Can Do It!

While we may still be fighting Covid-19, one organisation wants you to know that they are busy preparing for an exciting new online Bealtaine Festival 2021 and they need you to join them!

Bealtaine Festival, an Age & Opportunity initiative celebrating the arts and creativity as we age, has just announced its new festival theme for 2021 – Interdependence. The festival will take place online throughout the month of May, with a wide range of exciting activities that will be shared in the coming weeks.

“We’re moving into this year more resilient and stronger than ever, with new insights about our capacities for solidarity, camaraderie and community,” said Dr Tara Byrne, Arts Programme Manager and Bealtaine Festival Artistic Director.

“Though we may continue to cherish our independence, we've come to realise our critical interdependence with the people and world around us; we choose to use the theme of interdependence as our theme for 2021.”

The organisers add that Bealtaine represents the arrival of spring and summer, with all the fun, togetherness and hope for the future. May represents that for us this year, perhaps more than ever.

Event registration is open for the festival with the general public encouraged to consider new and creative ways to organise events online and register them on the Bealtaine Festival website. Bealtaine Festival, an Age & Opportunity initiative, is also advising people that all public health guidelines must be followed at all times. Check out the brand new Bealtaine website for all information and to register an event: https://bealtaine.ie/

Age & Opportunity says it is the national organisation working to improve the quality of life of people aged 50 to 100+. Our aim is to inspire people aged 50+ to live life in which they are more active, more visible, more creative and more connected. We work with communities and groups nationwide to provide a range of opportunities for older people who want to get more involved in arts and culture, sport and physical activity, civic engagement and personal development.