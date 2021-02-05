All Laois Catholic parishes to be temporarily overseen by one Bishop following Dublin appointment

One Bishop will temporarily have responsibility for all parishes in Laois following the appointment of Bishop Denis Nulty as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory by Pope Francis.

The Diocese of Ossory made the announcement following confirmation of the appointment of Archbishop Dermot Farrell to Dublin.

The Diocese said that Bishop Nulty is, then, along with his duties as Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, to shepherd the faithful in Ossory until a new Bishop is appointed.

In accepting the appointment Bishop Nulty noted: “Humbly and happily I have accepted this role. In my years as a neighbour in the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin I have witnessed the many initiatives and activities of, and for, the faith which have been undertaken by people, religious, and priests of this great Diocese.

"It is my pleasure, then, to walk with the people of Ossory for this period of time as a new Bishop is found. As Archbishop Dermot begins in Dublin I know you will join with me in a prayer of thanksgiving for his time in Ossory and we pray too that the Spirit will continue to guide him in his work now in Dublin,” he said.

The Dioceses border each other with Laois split between the two. The Kildare and Leighlin Cathedral is located in Carlow while the Ossory dioceses is located in Carlow.

WATCH HIS MESSAGE TO THE PARISHIONERS OF OSSORY HERE

