What to do if water pipes freeze or burst?

Should the freezing weather arrive Irish Water says there is also some simple steps to follow if your pipes freeze or burst.

What to do if you have a frozen pipe: If you have a basic knowledge of plumbing, these tips will help you locate and thaw a frozen pipe. If you are unsure of what to do, call a registered plumber.



Turn off the water supply, this will limit the amount of leakage or damage if a pipe bursts:• Find and turn off your inside stop valve

• Turn off the stopcock in your cold water tank, usually located in the attic



Locate the pipe

• Check the water pressure in appliances such as taps and toilets to see if it is lower than usual

• Locate the general area where you think there may be a frozen pipe

• Check for visible pipes that are not insulated, pipes that feel much colder than others, have nearby draughts or damage

• Turn on nearby cold taps to relieve pressure on the frozen pipe. NEVER turn on the hot taps



Thaw the pipe

• If the pipe and fittings are not cracked or broken, you can try gently thawing the pipe

• Protect or move anything which might be damaged if the pipe bursts when thawed

• Use a hairdryer on the lowest setting to gently warm the pipe, starting at the end nearest the tap

NEVER attempt to thaw out frozen pipes by switching on your immersion, central heating, blow torch etc.



What to do if you have a burst pipe: A burst pipe can cause serious damage to your home so it is important to take action as soon as possible.



Limit the damage

• Turn off the water supply as instructed above

• Drain the system by turning on all the cold water taps and flushing the toilets

• Switch off the central heating and immersion. If you use solid fuel, let it die out

• When the water heating is completely off, turn on the hot taps to further drain the system

• If water from a burst pipe is leaking near any sockets, switches or appliances, switch off the mains if it is safe to do so. If the switch is wet, do not touch it, instead call a qualified electrician

• If you have a shared water supply e.g. if you live in an apartment complex, ensure you have access to the stop cock. This is usually located where the water supply enters the building

• Check with your neighbours that turning off the water has not affected their supply

Get it repaired

• You can make a temporary repair to a burst pipe by binding it tightly with a cloth or tape.

• Replace this as soon as possible by a permanent repair, carried out by a qualified and registered plumber.

• Ensure your hot water system is refilled BEFORE you switch back on your immersion or boiler.



Irish Water suggests you visit its Winter Proofing for Home page for tips.

Irish Water says it continues to work at this time, with councils, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

To report a leak please contact Irish Water on 1850 278 278