Laois Gardaí issue advice after progressing investigation into series car break-ins

Laois Gardaí have issued advice about ways to prevent thieves from breaking into your car after saying an arrest has been made following thefts from cars in Mountmellick over the past week.

A statement said Mountmellick Gardaí have been investing the robberies reported by their owners.

On foot of enquires, Gardaí said searches were carried out and a male was arrested and charged. They added that the accused is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court.

Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance which helped us identify owners of the stolen property.

Laois Offaly Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Graham Kavanagh reminded people to follow the Park Smart advice.

This means remembering to take your property with you when parking your vehicle.

Sgt Kavanagh says most of the vehicles in 2020 in our Division that had property stolen from them while parked at residence were left unlocked.

He also advised people to park in well-lit areas and always lock and secure your vehicle.

If attending financial institutions and withdrawing monies never ever leave those monies in your vehicle and instead consider using electronic funds transfer, he added.