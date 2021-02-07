Another lockdown sulky horse race in breach of Covid-19 rules is broken up by Laois Offaly Kildare Gardaí

Laois Offaly Kildare Division Gardaí have broken up another sulky horse race since the latest Covid-19 Level 5 lockdown restrictions were introduced.

The Division says that a joint operation between Offaly Roads Policing Unit and Tullamore Detective Branch intercepted the start of sulky race outside Tullamore on Saturday morning, February 6.

Gardaí say males from Dublin and Tipperary present. They add that a number of fixed charge Covid-19 fines issued for breaching the 5km travel restrictions and the crowd was dispersed.

Portlaoise Gardai stopped a group of males on the N77 Portlaoise to Abbeyleix Road on Sunday, January 25. They had travelled from Waterford, Cork and Limerick for a sulky race.

Two were arrested for Road Traffic offences while twelve Fixed Charge Penalty notices were issued.

Over the same weekend, five men from Dublin who were attempting to have a sulky race were stopped by gardaí and detectives from Athy on the M9 roadway near Athy.