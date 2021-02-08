Covid puts local Laois community halls under financial strain

There are community halls closed down across Laois and Ireland, with no income from meetings and so no means of paying ongoing bills.

A Laois councillor has now called for a Covid support fund for such halls who are in financial trouble due to restrictions on gatherings.

Cllr Mary Sweeney wants her own local hall in Ballyroan as well as others across Laois to be helped with the cost of maintenance and insurance while they are forced to stay closed at the loss of rental income.

Tabling a motion to the January meeting of laois County Council, she explained the dilemma.

“This is to cover day to day expenses. Ballyroan community hall is shut for 10 months now. It needs maintenance, it needs a dedicated funding stream. There are many halls like us who need repairs. The cost of leaving them undone would be much greater. Is there funding and if not can the department establish a fund?

“I look forward to attending meetings again there in the not too distant future,” she said.

Her motion was seconded by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

“It is a very good motion and very relevant. There are so many halls vacant,” she said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly agrees.

“For a lot of grants you have to give 10 or 15% of it, but it’s very hard to fundraise now. The council has to be very fair with these groups, in making some money available to improve sites,” he said.

Director of Services Donal Brennan is to put forward the case to the department.

“I will informally contact the department with your suggestion. They are looking for suggestions for next year. We do appreciate that co-funding is difficult at this time. That is why we have dropped it from 25% down to 10%,” he said.