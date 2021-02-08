Laois GPs provide update on readiness to begin Covid-19 community vaccination first phase

Nurses and pharmacies in Laois are getting ready to administer Covid-19 vaccines to people in the community but are awaiting final details of how the system will work.

Many Laois GPs were vaccinated at a mass vaccination clinic in Portlaoise in January with the Moderna vaccine. They are now preparing to begin administering that vaccine or the Pfizer BioNTech jab to their older patients who are living in the community.

The national community vaccination programme begins on February 15. However, due to the rules around over 70s not getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, GPs have had to work with the HSE to reconfigure the programme for older people.

Dr Michelle Byrne, issued a statment on behalf of the Laois GP group of doctors attached to MiDoc and the Laois branch of the Irish College of General Practitioners.

She said doctors will make contact with their patients once the plan has been finalised at national level.

"Laois GPs are looking forward to participating in the COVID-19 vaccine roll out beginning with those over 85 in the first phase then the over 80s and so on.

"Details of the programme are still being worked out by the HSE, Irish Medical Organisation, ICGP and each practice will get in touch directly with their patients to arrange vaccination when they have the final details," said Dr Byrne.

It is expected that there will be three big clinics in Dublin, Cork and Galway while GPs elsewhere will set up vaccation hubs in their own practice buddy up with other practices nearby.

Meanhile, the Leinster Express understands that vaccinating pharmacists will be able to register to deliver vaccines from Tuesday, February 9. However, they have not been given a commencment date.

Pharmacists had expected to be giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults under the age of 70.