Covid-19 vaccination priority for front-line workers in Laois disability sector

People who work with people with disabilities in Laois and other counties are to be prioritised in the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccinations

Staff are to be treated as frontline workers in the pandemic so registration for vaccination will be available online from, Tuesday, February 9. The National Co-ordination arrangements, HSE Disability Operations is briefing Disability Umbrella Organisations.

Detailed information is being circulated widely across healthcare services and information can also be found at https://www2.hse.ie/covid- 19-vaccine/.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Disability, Anne Rabbitte TD, welcomed the prioritisation of such workers.

"I am delighted to confirm that disability service staff are included in vaccination plans for front-line healthcare workers in the coming weeks. I know that this has been a huge concern to frontline disability service workers and their employers.

"Disability services have continued to operate during these Level 5 restrictions, providing vital supports to service users and their families during these difficult times. They play a pivotal role and I have worked hard with sectoral representatives to ensure that frontline healthcare workers in disability services would be prioritised as the vaccine becomes available, and I welcome the clarity on this today from Dr Colm Henry, the HSE Chief Clinical Officer.

"It’s vital that all staff register as soon as possible to ensure that the scheduling of vaccination appointments for frontline healthcare more generally can proceed," she said.