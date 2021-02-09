Portlaoise GAA launches Town Tatler and appeals for members to back Laois GAA All clubs draw

Portlaoise GAA has launched a newsletter to keep members updated on what's going and an appeal has been issued to everyone involved with the club back the Laois GAA all clubs draw.

The first issue of the Town Tatler, which is edited by Cathal O'Sullivan and Aedín Dunne, includes interviews with Declan McEvoy and Diarmuid Mullins.

"We are delighted to launch our new club newsletter to keep our members up to date on all things Portlaoise GAA. All members are asked to update their contact details, if necessary, to guarantee direct delivery of your copy to your email each month.

"We would love to hear your feedback so we can keep improving each issue. Let us know what you would like to see in future issues. This is a club effort and we welcome any suggestions," says the town club in a notice to members. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Meanwhile, the club is also asking members to support Portlaoise GAA Club's 2021 main fundraiser by purchasing a County Board ticket.

Portlaoise GAA says club membership for adult players, coaches, administrators & supporters for 2021 is an added bonus for those who buy a ticket which the club says are available from the 'usual suspects' and are also on sale via the Laois GAA website.

If purchasing through the website, make sure to choose Portlaoise GAA as your club. The club will then be notified by the county board of your purchase.

As a result of current Covid-9 level 5 restrictions which are not being reviewed until Friday, March 5 it was agreed at a recent Coiste Bainisti meeting to postpone the opening draw for one month and reschedule the draw dates as follow: Draw 1 - Fri 2nd April, draw 2 - Fri 7th May, draw 3 - Fri 4th June, draw 4 - Fri 2nd July.

There was also a technical issue with Club Members purchasing €130 All County Club Members Draw Tickets online with debit cards only and this technicality has now been corrected and tickets can be purchased online at www.Laoisgaa.ie