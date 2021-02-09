Astonishing 10,000 meals on wheels delivered during the pandemic in Laois Offaly town

Portarlington Social Services / Meals on Wheels has continued to serve the community through the Covid-19 pandemic delivering thousands of meals in the face of lockdowns and restrictions.

This service is now 49 years on the go. Last year, 2020 there was up to 10,000 meals cooked & delivered. The organisers extended their thanks to all who made this possible in a note to the community.

"This would not have been possible without our amazing kitchen staff, our 80 plus volunteer drivers, who bring the dinners to our meal recipients three days a week. To everyone who has donated in any way to keep our service going, we thank you most sincerely.

"The committee appreciates all the kindness shown to the service. Volunteer drivers are always welcome," said the committee.

The also appealed to anybody who wants to help to get in touch.

"If you have an hour to spare one day every four to six weeks, we would appreciate your help. You can contact the Centre any morning from 8am to 11am with your contact details," they said.

These will then be passed to Breda & Vincent who do our rosters.

The contact no for the Centre is 057-8623461.