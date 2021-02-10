Flood prevention scheme begins for Laois village

A Laois village that was one of the first to be overwhelmed by floods from the Slieve Blooms back in the flood of November 2017, is now under the spotlight for a plan to prevent future floods.

Clonaslee village where the Clodiagh river burst its banks, is planned to get major works on that river to prevent future floods, including the removal of a weir.

See plan at bottom of story.

Experts say that 42 homes and three non residential buildings are at "high flood risk".

Three years later the first stage of a scheme is starting, whereby locals are being asked for their opinions and knowledge.

An online public consultation will run until March 5.

Fine Gael Councillor Conor Bergin who represents the Borris-In-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District is urging everyone to have their say.

"I am encouraging all residents, businesses and landowners in Clonaslee to have their say and assist in the development of a Flood Relief Scheme for the village. This consultation, which launched on Monday February 8 2021 is the first in a number of public engagement and consultation events for the scheme.

"Your input is encouraged, and indeed most welcome to assist Laois County Council and the OPW in informing the development of the Flood Relief Scheme for Clonaslee. The Council are particularly keen to hear from local people and any interested parties, on any local or environmental considerations in the area which might help inform the proposed scheme," Cllr Bergin said.

This scheme is being managed by the Capital Projects Office in Laois County Council, who are working with the Office of Public Works & consultants RPS for the various stages of the scheme.

Printed copies of a questionnaire and brochure for the study area will be available in Clonaslee he said.

"Mountmellick, Clonaslee and Portarlington were badly affected by flooding in November 2017 and Laois County Council have made provision for €9.2 million euro in funding for flood relief projects in our capital budget programme, adopted for the next three years. This funding was announced by Charlie Flanagan TD, working with former Minister for the OPW Kevin Boxer Moran back in May 2018 and I am pleased to see these plans for major flood relief projects, which are urgently needed in North Laois are progressing’’ Councillor Conor Bergin concluded.

Make a submission online here on consult.laois.ie, returning the accompanying questionnaire or email the project team at clonasleefrs@rpsgroup.com by March 5 2021.