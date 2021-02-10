Remote working discussed at virtual constituency meeting of Laois Offaly Fine Gael

Remote working was one of the topics discussed at a virtual constituency meeting of Laois-Offaly Fine Gael, which was held via Zoom on Thursday, February 4.

The meeting was attended by members from both counties, public representatives and guest speaker, Senator Emer Currie. The meeting provided members with the chance to engage with topical issues in a friendly setting.

"We were delighted to hold the meeting last week which gave members the opportunity to meet and discuss issues important to them. Aside from the policy side of things, there is certainly a social aspect to politics too, and with people spending more and more time at home with lockdown it's great to be able to facilitate such interactions online," said Constituency Chairperson Vivienne Phelan.

Aside from the usual agenda items, Cllr. Thomasina Connell provided an update on the work of Laois County Councillors including housing and leisure, while Cllr. John Clendennen from Kinnity spoke on progress in Offaly.

Guest speaker Senator Emer Currie, Seanad spokesperson on Employment Affairs, Work Life Balance and Northern Ireland, led an insightful discussion on the future of remote working in Ireland, which was very well received. Members spoke on some of the challenges encountered to working at home in rural areas, particularly in relation to broadband services and the feelings of isolation.

Finally, Charlie Flanagan TD paid a warm tribute to Cllr. Tom Mulhall on his excellent contribution as County Councillor since 2009. Deputy Flanagan thanked Cllr. Mulhall for his tireless efforts on behalf on constituents for many years. He was joined by Cllr. Conor Bergin.

"Cllr. Mulhall was a dedicated and hard-working public representative and will very much be missed by his constituents, colleagues and many friends in Fine Gael. He was someone to contact if you wanted something done, and he had a reputation for making things happen. We wish Cllr. Mulhall a speedy recovery and all the best for his retirement," remarked Constituency Chairperson Vivienne Phelan

"With face-to-face meetings out of the question for the near future, we hope to hold further constituency meetings online in the coming months. We would very much welcome new members to join Fine Gael in Laois-Offaly. For more information or to join please visit www.finegael.ie concluded Phelan.