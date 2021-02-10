Serious household water leaks threatens Laois group water scheme

A group water scheme in Laois is urging households to check for leaks due to a serious situation with supplies.

The committee of Ballybrophy Group Water Scheme has issued what they are calling 'important message' for all those connected to the scheme.

"The amount of water received to the tank in Ballybrophy is recorded daily and it is now almost double what is allowed. This means that there is a serious problem with water leaks.

"The committee members know that there are no leaks on the mains pipeline; therefore the leaks are occurring on private property. The committee is now appealing to everyone connected to the scheme to check for leaks.

"If this excess amount of water continues to be used, there is a danger that the water may be turned off at night, so it is very important for everyone to check their property so find the leaks.

"This is a great water scheme and the committee are hoping for co-operation from all those connected to the scheme to solve this problem as soon as possible," say the members in a not to the community.

The committee is made up of Con Wall, Sal Cuddy, Eamon Fitzpatrick, Donal Sinnott, Jim Kelly and Pat Fogarty.