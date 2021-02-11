Pressure eases on Covid-19 Frontline in Portlaoise but critically ill patients continue to be treated at Laois hospital

Pandemic pressure on frontline Covid-19 staff at Portlaoise hospital has shown significant signs of easing nearly six weeks into the third wave of the coronavirus sweeping Ireland but staff the Laois hospital continue to treat patients are critically ill with the disease, HSE figures show.

Staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise were treating nine patients who sick with the disease on Wednesday night February 10 according to the latest figures from the HSE. This is down from 25 patients at the peak of the Christmas wave.

The HSE’s COVID-19 Daily Operations Update shows that the number of critically ill patients has also reduced. There were three people very ill with the virus at the Laois hospital - which is down from a peak of 12 over the previous week. There were no new Covid admissions on Wednesday though there was one suspected case by 8pm.

There were five general beds but ICU bed at the hospital going into Thursday morning.

Portlaoise is part of the Dubin Midland Hospital Group which includes Tullamore, Naas, St James's and Tallaght in Dublin.

The report shows that there were 30 confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. This is down from a third wave peak of 55 at the start of February. The Offaly hospital had no suspect case but there was one new admission on Wednesday. However, its ICU remains busy. Staff were treating three critically ill Covid-19 patients.

There were one general and three ICU beds available at the Offaly hospital.

The pressure is still on at Naas General Hospital where 27 people were sick with the virus. There was one suspected case but no patient was admitted with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

The Kildare hospital had 10 general care beds but no ICU bed available. The hospital had three critically ill patients in ICU.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 57 confirmed and seven suspected cases at Tallaght on Wednesday night. Four people were admitted on Wednesday. The Dublin hospital had 14 general beds and two ICU beds available. There were 10 critically ill Covid patients in ICU.

St James's continues to be the busiest hospital. It had 90 confirmed and 102 suspected cases by 8 pm February 10. It had 25 general beds and two ICU beds available going into Thursday. There were 19 confirmed and one suspected Covid cases in its ICU which is similar to recent days.

Nationally, there were 990 people in hospitals by 8 pm on Wednesday night. There were 212 suspected in hospitals with 40 people were admitted with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

There were 173 critically ill people in hospitals on Wednesday. Of these, six were suspected cases. Of the total, 125 were ventilated (123 confirmed, 2 suspected).

Covid-19 was a factor in the lives of nine people who died in ICU on Wednesday.