WARNING: Laois drivers warned to stay off roads by Laois severe weather team as snow looms #SNEACHTA

Laois County Council severe weather team has warned people to stay off the county's roads during the forceast snow set to sweep the country before the weekend.

The council says that only essential journeys should be taken from this afternoon, into tomorrow morning.

"Over recent days Laois County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has closely monitored forecasted weather conditions for County Laois.

"Taking account of the current local forecast, including Met Éireann Weather Warnings currently in effect for Snow and Wind in County Laois, the Severe Weather Assessment Team advises that driving conditions across County Laois are likely to deteriorate this afternoon, this evening, through tonight and into tomorrow morning.

"Motorists are advised to avoid journeys where at all possible and to only undertake absolutely essential journeys. Motorists undertaking absolutely essential journeys should avoid higher ground where conditions are likely to be more severe. In the interests of safety please avoid the road network for this weather event."

Advice for households on preparing for cold weather is available on the Winter Ready website at www.winterready.ie

For urgent support required during this severe weather please contact Laois County Council out of hours number at 1800 832 010 or in the case of an emergency dial 999 or 112.

The council says further notices will issue tomorrow as necessary.