Child airlifted to hospital after quad accident in Laois
A child has been airlifted to hospital following what is understood to be a quad accident in Laois.
The incident took place near Ballyroan on Wednesday morning February 11.
The air ambulance landed in the local GAA field to take the boy aged 9 or 10, to hospital in Dublin.
It is understood that he may have been trapped under the quad for a period of time, and has suffered injuries. The incident happened on his family's land.
A recovery company removed the quad while local Gardaí and an ambulance also attended the incident.
