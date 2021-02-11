Child airlifted to hospital after quad accident in Laois

A child has been airlifted to hospital following what is understood to be a quad accident in Laois.

The incident took place near Ballyroan on Wednesday morning February 11.

The air ambulance landed in the local GAA field to take the boy aged 9 or 10, to hospital in Dublin.

It is understood that he may have been trapped under the quad for a period of time, and has suffered injuries. The incident happened on his family's land.

A recovery company removed the quad while local Gardaí and an ambulance also attended the incident.