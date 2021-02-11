BREAKING Covid-19 spread slows in Laois but Portlaoise has above average incidence

Suppression of Covid-19 has improved further in Laois but three continues to be a higher than average spread around Portlaoise, according to the up to date official figures.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown published on February 11 on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub covers the period from January 26 to February 8.

The Datahub figures show that there were 118 new cases in the two weeks measured across the Portlaoise LEA. This contrasts with 266 new cases in the previous two-week period up to February 1.

The decline in new cases means the latest incidence remains high but has fallen substantially to 371.1 from 506.4 per 100,000 population. However, the Portlaoise LEA remains above the national average incidence which was per 319 per 100k in the two weeks to February 8.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill.

There has been further improvement in the Portarlington Graiguecullen LEA. Latest figures show that there were 75 new cases in the fortnight to February 8 compared to 110 new cases in the 14 days to February 1. The incidences is now 266.9 per 100 k down from 391.5 per 100k population up to February 1.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. It includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

Improvement has slowed in the west and south of Laois - the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA where there were 60 new cases in the most recent 14 day period measured. There were 66 new cases in the two weeks to February 1 leading to an incidence of 266.1 per 100k population. The latest incidence has improved to 241.9 per 100 k.

The district is less populated, with 24,807 people and includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois from January 26 to February 8 shows that there were 243 new cases across the county giving a 14-day incidence of 286.9 per 100k population. It said the average number of new cases daily was 16.

This compares with January 19 to February 1 shows that the average incidence across the county was 348.3 per 100,000 people due to 295 infections. That was a drop from 501 new cases and an incidence of 591.5 per 100k in the two weeks to January 25.

The Laois incidence was 55.5 per 100 k on November 30 which was the last day of the Level 5 restrictions brought in to stem the second wave. Just 45 new cases were reported in the two weeks to November 30.

The 14-day national incidence up to February 8 was 319 per 100 k population due to 15,189 over the previous two weeks.

The incidence to February 1 was returned at 721.1 per 100 k on the back of 21,668 new cases. The national incidence in the two weeks to January 18 was 1,334.6 per 100k due to 63,551 new cases.

Up to date figures published NPHET up to midnight, February 10 show that the Republic's overall incidence rate has fallen further to 299.6 per 100k due to 14,265 cases in previous 14 days. The daily number of new cases on February 10 was 866 which included just 22 new Laois cases. MORE DETAILS HERE.

The figures were not such good news for Laois as the county is now in the ten counties with the highest incidence rates. Laois now has ain incidence just below the national average of 297.5 per 100 k due to 252 cases in the previous two weeks.





