Portarlington properties set for facelifts with Laois council's help

Laois County Council is set to offer property owners in the heart of Portarlington help to give their buildings a facelift from this spring.

Cllr Aidan Mullins says the council is extending the Facade Enhancement Scheme in Portarlington to help upgrade the streetscape in the town.

He says a grant of €750 will be available to businesses, shops and private residences on French Church Street, The Square and along Main Street as far as Cooper’s Florists. The grant will help to pay the cost of having the front of the shop or building repainted.

The Sinn Féin councillor says the Council will appoint a paint manufacturer and painting contractor for the scheme. Cllr Mullins says the paint manufacturer will survey each building and prepare a palette of colours to choose from.

"Those wishing to take part in the Scheme will be informed of the cost of repainting i.e. the paint cost and the painting contractor cost, and can select their own colours from the palette," said the councillor.

He added that the paints must be purchased by the Contractor from a local supplier and the building owner will pay the Contract price less €750.

The councillor for the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District said the Scheme will be formally launched in April.

The scheme has already been operating in Portlaoise.