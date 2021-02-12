Big chunk of cash for Laois council to deliver Covid-19 safe summer festival fun

A quarter of a million has been earmarked for Laois County Council for outdoor public festivals this year so that they can be held in a Covid-19 safe way, according to Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance welcomed the new funding scheme of €250,000 which is earmarked to create and enhance public spaces and facilities dedicated to the arts, culture and festivals.

"The support will allow Laois County Council to adapt, equip or otherwise improve public spaces for cultural and events activities. The new scheme will take account of public health guidelines and of the needs of local arts and entertainment communities.

"The capital projects are for outdoor spaces which are flexible, innovative and facilitate year-round use and the night-time economy," he said.

The TD said the Government grant will cover 90% of the cost of these projects. He added that the scheme will apply for the period of the coronavirus crisis and applications should be submitted immediately.

With the Level 5 restrictions set to be lifted in the spring Minister Fleming called on the Council to move on this immediately so that, as he put it, "Laois people can enjoy the benefits of this funding scheme during this summer".