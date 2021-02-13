HSE delivers update on work to upgrade clinical facilities at Portlaoise hospital

Vital facilities needed to support and deliver patient treatment at Portlaoise hospital should be completed before the end of the year, according to the HSE.

The HSE's Dublin Midland Hospital Group (DMHG) provided an updated on two developments at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

"The development on the Dublin Road side of the hospital campus consists of the reconfiguration and extension of the Laboratory facility at the hospital. This development consists of the upgrade and reconfiguration of the microbiology department, the extension of the blood transfusion facility and the extension of the overall laboratory footprint to include the provision of appropriate on-call accommodation and staff rest facilities.

"This phase of the project also includes the relocation of the medical records storage facility. The project is scheduled for completion in Q3 2021," said a statement.

The DMHG also delivered more details on work to reconfigure administrative and outpatient facilities at the Laois hospital.

"The reconfiguration of the former Chapel of Rest has commenced since early January 2021. This development consists of upgraded outpatient clinic space and reconfiguration of administration services. This project will also include the provision of 45 additional car parking spaces adjacent to the development. It is expected that this project will be completed in Qarter3 2021," said the statement.

Work completed in the Laois hospital in recent times includes a new Acute Medical Assessment Unit a link corridor between A&E and that unit.