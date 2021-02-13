Laois GAA Gaelic Football legend to tog out for 19th season of Sundays #LISTEN

Ross Munnelly, a by now legend of Laois GAA, is set to tog out for a 19th season in the blue and white of the O'Moore county at senior intercounty Gaelic Football level.

The Arles Kilcruise club man has committed to Mike Quirke's squad for 2021 regardless of what further disruption Covid-19 brings to Gaelic Games in Laois and other counties.

Now 38, Ross doesn't disagree with the decision not to treat intercounty Gaelic Games as an elite sport like rugby and soccer. Instead, he is looking forward to kicking ball whenever the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.

“When the time is right we’ll be back playing football and the most important thing at the moment is that people stay safe and we continue to behave in a way that will make sure that our loved ones and so on stay safe so when the time is right we’ll be back.

“I’m really looking forward to it and when that decision is made we’re going to have brilliant GAA Championships once again this year,” he said on The Player's Voice podcast.

Munnelly, who works at Dublin City University, won a Leinster title with GAA in 2003 after debuting with Laois seniors in 2001. With 79 intercounty championships in his locker, Ross is also the second-longest serving player behind Dublin's Stehen Cluxton in Gaelic Football.

With 19 championships in the bag who is to say ross won't be back in 2022 for the 20th season.

