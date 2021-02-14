HSE is recruiting for Covid-19 vaccination teams in Laois

Jobs are on offer in the HSE to work as Covid-19 vaccinators in midland community vaccination hubs.

The HSE Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation is seeking Clinical Staff for vaccination teams.

Invitations are sought to work in Community Vaccination Clinics on a fixed-term contract with interviews to take place in February.

The area covered is Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

Mass vaccinations by GPs of over 70s is due to begin on February 17