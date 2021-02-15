Laois Offaly Garda awards aim to recognise the amazing young people of Laois

Laois Offaly Gardaí in association with Supermac’s are delighted to announce the Laois Offaly Garda Youth Awards 2020.

The awards celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years.

The awards lot of good work is being done by young people in every community throughout both counties, which should be awarded.

The Gardaí say the awards will be considered for nominated young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live.

There will be three individual District Award Winners, two from each area of Birr, Portlaoise Tullamore, along with one Special Achievement Award, which is open to any young person who has defied the odds or overcome difficult circumstances and whose commitment deserves recognition.

In addition, there will be one overall winner of the Laois Offaly Garda Youth Awards for 2020, one Voluntary Group Achievement Award, which is open to nominations of two or more young people whose combined efforts have contributed positively to their communities and one Community Safety Award, which recognises an individual or group who has made their community a safer place to live.

The judging panel will decide upon one nominee in each category to go forward to represent the division at the National Garda Youth Awards, which take place in 2021.

Inspector Oliver Baker is Chairman of the organising committee.

“This is the third Laois Offaly Youth Awards which has been hugely successful. It is a great source of delight and pride for all of us in An Garda Síochána to meet these amazing young people who are an inspiration to us all. I would like to pay special thanks to Supermacs for their support.

Pat McDonagh is the owner of Supermac's.

“Supermac’s are delighted to support the Laois Offaly Garda Youth Awards 2020. We have met great young people and their families at the previous two awards ceremonies.

“We come into contact with thousands of young people on a daily basis in Supermac’s outlets and see many examples of social awareness and considerate behaviour among them.

“Supermac’s appreciates the opportunity to work closely with the Gardai on such a constructive and vital project which promotes pride and awareness among young people,” he said.

This year’s awards have been endorsed a Portlaoise born and bred international sporting hero.

Zach Tuohy took time from after this year’s Grand Final 2020 to say a few words of encouragement to the people of Laois Offaly and to encourage the public to nominate young people for the Awards.

This year’s nominations form can be completed online with the link available on the Laois Offaly Garda Division Facebook Page.

E-mail completed forms to laoisoffalygardayouthawards@garda.ie

The application form is also available to download from www.garda.ie or An Garda Sáochána Laois Offaly Facebook page and from www.supermacs.ie.

The award winners will be celebrated at a special event on a date which will be announced online.

This link brings you to the Garda Website and links for a nomination form.

www.garda.ie/en/crime-prevention/community-engagement/an-garda-siochana-youth-awards/laois-offaly-garda-youth-awards-2020.html