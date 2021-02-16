Laois town's road crossing to upgraded to full pedestrian status after hazards highlighted

Mountrath is set to get a new pedestrian crossing according to Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

He said the crossing would be located at the point where Shannon Street meets the Market Square.

He added that last year Laois County Council (LCC) marked what is just a pedestrian walkway at this location, but since then local residents have complained to me of the dangers this presented.

"Because it is not an official crossing, confusion exists as to whether pedestrians or motorists have priority. I have witnessed these hazards myself at first hand.

“Over recent months I have been raising it with the senior staff in LCC, emphasising how dangerous the situation is at present for pedestrians and requested that a proper crossing be put in place.

“This has now been approved by the Council and a new crossing is to be installed in the current year at a cost of approximately €10,000. I welcome this and along with other initiatives taken by the community and LCC, such as Slí Na Sláinte, they are making Mountrath a more pedestrian-friendly town,” he said.