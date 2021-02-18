Shortlist announced for Laois' Favourite Building

Last week you answered our call to nominate your favourite buildings in Laois, producing a list notable for its rich diversity of choice.

Throughout the week our online poll was live and you voted in your droves to have your say as to what Laois' favourite building is.

And now here we are at the final shortlist, based on the votes received throughout last week.

It was by no means an easy task getting to this point, given the range and styles of buildings and architecture we have in the county, something which often goes understated or under appreciated.

However, the process has produced this shortlist, and it's bound to excite much comment and perhaps divide opinion over the coming days.

From this final shortlist our panel of experts will now deliberate and the overall winner will be announced next week.

The shortlist comes as no great surprise given the standard we do enjoy in this county.

The buildings that have made it are all noteworthy for their rich heritage and the part they have played in the history of Laois.

Three for example have had educational roles throughout their history.

Two are now world class hotels.

All enjoy a huge history and all now play their part in the contemporary story of modern day Laois.

The final shortlist is as follows, Emo Court, Rock of Dunamaise, Castle Durrow, Ballyfin House and Donaghmore Famine Workhouse Museum.