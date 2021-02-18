Money for shut Laois pools to cover costs - says Laois Offaly Minister

More than €70,000 has to be given to the operators of public and private swimming pools in Laois to ensure that they are maintained and can be used again when restrictions are lifted.

Sean Fleming T.D. Minister of State, Department of Finance said €72,582 has been allocated to six swimming pools in Co. Laois in an effort to support their ongoing maintenance and running costs while they are closed as a result of Covid-19.

"The Government recognises that as the swimming pools are closed during the current Level 5 restrictions, there are ongoing costs in maintaining the pools while closed," he said.

Minister Fleming said that this is part of a nationwide scheme and he is pleased that all the pools in Laois have benefited from this.

"The vast bulk of this funding is being paid out immediately and a small instalment of this amount has already been provided to each of the six swimming pools in December," he said.

Minister Fleming added that it is important to keep these sporting and leisure facilities in good order such that when it is safe for people to return on a phased basis they will be ready to re-open at the highest standard they have always operated at.

The allocations are as follows:

Portlaoise Leisure Centre - €15,058

Portarlington Leisure Centre - €14,185

Club Vitae, The Maldron Hotel - €12,658

Midlands Park Hotel Leisure Club - €12,439

Ballinakill Outdoor Swimming Pool - €9,275

The Heritage Hotel, Killenard - €9,057