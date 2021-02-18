Laois GAA star passing on his know-how to the rising lights fo Gaelic Games

Laois GAA star Ross Munnelly wants to pass his experience onto the rising lights of Gaelic Games through a new Gaelic Players Association (GPA) project.

Munnelly, who works at Dublin City University, won a Leinster title with Laois in 2003 after debuting with Laois seniors in 2001. With 79 intercounty championships in his locker, Ross is also the second-longest serving player behind Dublin's Stehen Cluxton.

The Arles Kilcruise clubman is passing on some of his experience as chairman of the new GPA Next Gen Leaders initiative. He said he has benefited from GPA schemes throughout his career.

“As I progress through my career I am always going to think how I can give back to the generations coming through and this is the perfect programme for me because I really enjoy working with young people. It is also putting young people in a position to have their say to shape the future of the GPA and the WPGA. It ticks all the boxes for me,” he said.

Speaking on the GPA's podcast to fellow Laois man and Stradbally player Colm Begley, Ross said he was very impressed by the educational qualifications of those coming into the game.

Ross is set to play his 19th season at intercounty level for Laois this year.

