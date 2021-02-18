Laois GAA recoups more than hurling champs Limerick for the player and team bills from Croke Park

Laois GAA received more from Croke Park in terms of team and player expenses than All-Ireland Hurling Champions Limerick and finalists Waterford according to the GAA 2020 annual report.

The amount received also outstripped allocations to next door counties such as Offaly, Carlow and Kildare though was less than neighbouring Kilkenny and Tipperary.

The report outlines payments in a table headed Club Counties and Provinces under a number of headings.

A total of €371,678 of the €18.6 million given out to by the GAA, went to Laois.

Laois recouped €35,411 on rent, €130,000 for basic distribution (same for all counties), €38,847 for competition distribution, €67,280 for games development and €70,140 in operating grants.

Laois GAA got no capital grant money.

A sizeable €134,041 was received to cover team and player expenses.

This exceeded the amount given by GAA HQ to cover such expenses in other counties. Notably, €104,338 for Limerick, €97,014 for Kildare, €47,013 for Carlow, €35,192 Clare, €88,603 Longford, €96,977 , Waterford €93,260, Wexford €125,844.

The Laois player and expenses bill was less than Kilkenny which was reimbursed to the tune of €285,120. Tipperary was paid €337,949 under the same heading.

Kerry had the biggest expenses bill for teams and players. The Kingdom was paid €547,748. Second highest was ten-in-row aiming Dublin which was reimbursed to the tune of €388,514.

The overall payments to counties, clubs and provinces table was topped by Cork which got €1.8 million back from HQ.