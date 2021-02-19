Irish Cancer Society reaches out to Laois ahead of 'most important Daffodil Day ever'

The Irish Cancer Society is urging people in Laois to get behind a very different Daffodil Day this year, with street sales and events not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It says that due to the current public health restrictions the flagship fundraiser is unable to go ahead in its traditional way with street sales of fresh daffodils or daffodil pins, and community events.

However, the society says there are still many ways for people in Laois to get involved with this year’s Daffodil Day which is taking place on Friday March 26, proudly supported by Boots Ireland.

The charity says there are around 480 people in Laois will receive a cancer diagnosis each year and this Daffodil Day is an important chance not only to raise vital funds for services and research but also to send people affected by cancer a message of support in these challenging times.

It says there are many ways for communities across the country to get involved with Daffodil Day, by hosting virtual fundraisers and collections, purchasing items from the Daffodil Day online shop, or making a donation.

Throughout the pandemic, the Irish Cancer Society says it has continued to provide vital services and support to cancer patients and their families across Laois. Services like Night Nursing, the Freephone Support Line: 1800 200 700 and Volunteer Driver service are available because of the vital funds raised on Daffodil Day.

Rosemary Simmons, Fundraising Lead at the Irish Cancer Society hopes the people of Laois can keep up their strong track record of support on Daffodil Day.

“The people of Laois have always been incredibly generous in their support of Daffodil Day, but this year more than ever, we need your help. Although we cannot take to the streets to sell Daffodils, or host coffee mornings with friends, there are still so many meaningful ways for communities to raise vital funds this year.

"Because of the additional anxieties a cancer diagnosis during Covid-19 brings, cancer patients need your support more than ever before. Please get involved with Daffodil Day, to ensure nobody in Laois has to go through cancer alone,” she said.

This year marks Boots Ireland’s 4th year of sponsoring Daffodil Day, which is an extension of a well-established partnership with the Irish Cancer Society that began back in 2012. Through the partnership, Boots Ireland is committed to increasing awareness, helping support people affected by cancer and promoting cancer prevention.

Boots’ 89 stores located nationwide, will be raising vital funds by selling Daffodil pins in store and hosting virtual fundraisers across the country. To find your nearest store or to learn more about the support of Daffodil Day, visit www.boots.ie.

If you have concerns or questions about cancer, or to learn more about support services available in your area, contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone:1800 200 700

For more information visit www.cancer.ie/daffodilday