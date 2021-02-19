CCTV and drone laws 'fast tracking demanded to battle against flytipping dumpers

legislation to allow local authorities to use CCTV to detect fly-tipping and illegal dumping should be fast-tracked, said Cllr Aidan Mullins at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Mullins tabled a motion seeking an update from the Council on the Department of the Environment’s progress on the issue.

In a reply Donal Brennan, Director of Services outlined that the Department of Environment Climate and Communications is working on a draft bill at present.

“The bill, when enacted, will deliver the required specific provisions which will allow Local Authority Waste Enforcement staff to use recording devices for the prevention, detection and prosecution of criminal offences that may arise from breaches of Litter Pollution or Waste Management legislation,” he said.

“The Data Protection Commission raised it,” noted Cllr Mullins.

“One of the issues was the operation of CCTV in the enforcement of litter and waste management legislation.”

The existing legislation did not meet the requirements of the Data Protection Act.

“Can local authorities put pressure on the Minister to fast track this Bill,” asked the Portarlington-based Sinn Féin county councillor.

“Laois County Council has spent €800,000 over the past three years on litter management.”

Gerry Murphy, Director of Services said that the Municipal District could send a letter underlining the urgency of the issue.

“It has to be treated with urgency,” said Cllr Mullins.

The issue has been brought up at previous meetings of the Municipal District by Cllr Aisling Moran and others. It has already been raised at Laois County Council level.

The Graigue Port councillors were told last September that the Data Protection Commissioner deems that local authorities do not have a legal basis under the Litter Pollution and Waste Management Acts to use drones or CCTV in their surveillance of areas subject to littering and illegal dumping areas.