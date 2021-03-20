Laois schools turn to prefab classrooms to expand

Two Laois primary schools in the Mountrath area planning to expand through the use of prefab classrooms.

The Board of Management of Tobar an Léinn NS in Raheen, Mountrath has invited companies to bid for the contract to supply additional accommodation.

The school wants to add one 80 sq metre mainstream classroom and the rental of two 80 sq metre prefabs.

Meanwhile, Clonenagh National School in Mountrath is tendering for the construction of a single storey extension to the side of the existing school which comprises one SNU classroom with adjoining toilet and small safe space, staff WC, office, multi-sensory room, store and a new entrance lobby.

The works also include an extension to the existing staff room and staff WC and all associated site works.