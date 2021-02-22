Big credit union branches in Laois closes on public health grounds

People First Credit Union customers have been notified of the temporary branch closures its Portlaoise HQ and Stradbally branch office.

The People First Operations Manager Trish Picard has notified members of the situation.

"We wish to inform members that our Portlaoise and Stradbally Branches are closed from today February 20 and will reopen once public health guidelines deem it safe to do so.

"The safety and welfare of both staff and members are our top priority and we want to ensure members we are doing everything we can to minimise disruption to services.

"We will confirm the opening date again through our website - www.peoplefirstcu.ie and our social media platforms.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause however, our Athy and Abbeyleix Branches remain open for business.

Members who wish to pay by card or register for our many on-line services can do so through our online banking facility on www.peoplefirstcu.ie

Phones are being answered from Monday.

Ms Picard thanked customers for their cooperation and understanding.

The statement does not say if the closures are Covid-19 related.

People First also has branches in Abbeyleix and Athy.

The Stradbally and Abbeyleix branches were forced to close for a time in January.