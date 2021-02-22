Laois GAA bounces hurling wall ball in Portlaoise

Work is advancing on plans to build a hurling wall at the Laois GAA LOETB Centre of Excellence in Portlaoise.

The work was outlined by Laois GAA Development Officer Ger Slevin in his briefing to county board delegates in February.

Laois GAA PRO said a Sports Capital Grants application to build the hurling wall at the top of Pitch 2 in the Centre of Excellence has to be made before March 1.

Mr Slevin acknowledged the support from the clubs who helped him research the project.