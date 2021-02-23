Laois GAA extends sympathy to clubs and families who have lost loved ones involved with Gaelic Games

Laois GAA's chairman extended sympathy to the late Johnny Dalton at the recent county board meeting.

The PRO's report from the February meeting also acknowledged the passing of many others linked with clubs across Laois.

"Laois GAA Chairperson Peter O’Neill expressed his sympathies to the family of the late Johnny Dalton, who had been a tremendous Gael and had served his clubs Colt and Timahoe in many roles, as well as his county whom he faithfully supported in fulfilling many different capacities during his tenure, including Leinster Council representative for many years.

"Mr O'Neill also acknowledged that many clubs had suffered a huge amount of bereavements since the last meeting, many dedicated and renowned GAA players, officials and members. He expressed the condolences of Laois GAA to all Clubs and members who suffered bereavements," said the report.