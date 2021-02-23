Would you like to be the next Maurice Deegan? Laois GAA recruiting refs for underage matches

Laois GAA is to begin to recruit adults and teenagers to referee games involving children aged 13 and under.

Laois GAA's Games Manager Mike Henchy explained to county board delegates that the Coaching and Games team had circulated correspondence seeking expression of interests for recruitment of referees aged 18 and over who will be offered games at U13 age grades initially and progressing through the ages grades as experience is gained.

Under 18s who would like to get involved at Go Games reffing level i.e. U9/U11 are also being recruited.

Anyone who gets involved could follow in the footsteps of both Maurice Deegan and Eddie Kinsella who have refereed multiple All-Ireland Finals in recent years.